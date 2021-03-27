Russians Nikita Katsalapov and Victoria Sinitsyna won gold in ice dancing at the World Championships in Stockholm. The correspondent of “Lenta.ru” informs about it.

The Russians performed a free dance on Saturday, March 27, and received 133.02 points for the rental. In total, the athletes scored 221.17 points. In this type of program, the representatives of Russia have not been world champions for 12 years.

The second was taken by a couple from the USA Zachary Donoghue / Madison Hubbell. Canadians Piper Gills / Paul Poirier are in third place.

Ice dancing completed the World Championship program. The Russians were left without gold only in men’s single skating. In women, Anna Shcherbakova won, and Alexander Gallyamov and Anastasia Mishina took the lead in the pairs competition.