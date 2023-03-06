war crime

edited by GIORDANO STABILE

Even some pro-Russian military accounts were shocked. “A war crime is a war crime.” Certainly the killing of a prisoner in cold blood by Russian military is not the worst committed in Ukraine. The massacres of civilians in Bucha and Izyum are there to remind us of this. But attacking a soldier, someone like you, guilty only of wearing a uniform of a different color, is a cowardice that betrays weakness, as well as cruelty. For over a year, Moscow has not been able to overcome the resistance in Kiev. He thought that a country split in two, with a potentially pro-Russian East, would collapse at the first shoulder. This was not the case and Vladimir Putin, months late, moved on to another type of conflict, one of attrition. But this too is slow. Ukraine, although cut off of a fifth of the territory, with a population left of only 25 million inhabitants, a sixth of that of Russia, has succeeded in an incredible mobilization, with 1.3 million men under arms. Wearing down this army of people is impossible. Bakhmut, although almost surrounded, has been resisting for seven months. Russian losses, 200,000 dead, missing and seriously injured, weigh heavily on the internal front, worrying the Kremlin. Kiev has lost just as many, but in a battle for survival they are justified, accepted by the vast majority of the population. The frustration of the Russians leads to these criminal acts of revenge. Killing an unarmed prisoner that the Geneva Convention requires to protect and safeguard. It is the abyss of a dead end war for Russia and for the Tsar, isolated in his fortress.



