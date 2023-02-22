ATOR: tourist flow to Bahrain from Russia increased six times in 2022

Russian tourists have sharply rushed to rest in one country of the Persian Gulf – the tourist flow to Bahrain from Russia in 2022 has increased six times. This information appeared on website Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR).

According to Russian Ambassador to the Kingdom Alexei Skosyrev, 20,000 Russians visited Bahrain in 2022, which is six times more than in 2021. The main incentives for the growth of the tourist flow were the abolition of coronavirus restrictions and loyal entry conditions – Bahrain and Russia have a simplified visa regime.

Also, according to tour operators, the demand growth driver is direct flights. So, from Moscow you can get to Manama on daily flights of Gulf Air, from the regions to the Middle East country it is easy to fly on connecting flights of Arab airlines Flydubai and Air Arabia.

“As in Dubai, Russians in Bahrain prefer beach resorts with a good combination of price and quality,” Intourist noted. Most often, compatriots book four and five star hotels. The cost of tours to the resorts of the kingdom for the May holidays starts from 150 thousand rubles. For this amount, Intourist offers two tourists a flight, a week’s stay in a three-star hotel with breakfast.

When departing after the May holidays, Coral Travel sells vouchers from 120 thousand rubles for two. A seven-day vacation with departure on April 29 and accommodation in a four-star hotel on the basis of breakfast will cost from three thousand dollars (224 thousand rubles) for two.

Earlier in February, the Russian government approved a list of 19 states whose citizens can obtain a six-month visa upon presentation of a hotel reservation confirmation. The list includes Bahrain, Laos, Thailand, Philippines, Turkey, Serbia, Saudi Arabia, China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, North Korea, Mexico, Iran, Brunei, Cambodia, Kuwait, Oman and Myanmar.