21% of Russians would like to go on vacation next year, almost the same number (20%) dream that in 2024 their child will successfully pass exams and enter a college or university. Such data follows from the results (available to Izvestia) of a survey by MAXIMUM Education among 2,537 schoolchildren and their parents.

In addition to vacations and the child’s enrollment in colleges and universities, 11% of Russians would like to get a promotion at work, and 9% would like to make repairs. 7% want to get a salary increase, 5% intend to save the required amount of money, 4% would like to get a new job. And only 2% of respondents plan to visit new countries and start learning a foreign language. 12% of Russians said that they do not set goals for the new year at all.

40% of schoolchildren would like to improve their academic performance next year, and every third (34%) would like to do well in the Unified State Exam/Unified State Exam. In third place (17%) was the goal to buy new equipment (smartphone, laptop, etc.). 15% would like to find a part-time job to feel more independent. 13% of the students surveyed said that they do not set goals.

Based on the results of 2023, Russians most often note that the main goal they have achieved is going on vacation (as stated by 36% of respondents). 23% noted that they were satisfied that their child began to study better. Overall, only 32% of respondents said they were able to achieve all their goals in 2023. Most often, Russians note that they have achieved only part of their goals (said 47% of respondents). Only 3% said they failed to achieve their goals.

But as a New Year's gift, Russians most often would like any services related to health and beauty (17% of respondents), and schoolchildren would like a cash gift (34% of schoolchildren answered this way).

On December 15, the results of a study by IC Rosgosstrakh and the community of Russian tour operators “Big Country” were published, which revealed how much Russians plan to spend on travel in the New Year. 38% of respondents named the figure no more than 30 thousand rubles per person, 36% – from 30 thousand to 50 thousand rubles, and 18% – from 50 thousand to 100 thousand rubles. Another 8% are willing to spend more than 100 thousand rubles on travel.