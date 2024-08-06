The eleventh day of the 2024 Olympic Games has ended in Paris, with the US team leading the medal count, a Lenta.ru correspondent reports.

A total of 15 sets of medals were awarded. American athletes won three gold medals: Gabrielle Thomas won the 200-meter race, Cole Hawker won the 1500-meter race, and Caroline Marks won surfing. The team has 24 gold, 31 silver, and 31 bronze medals.

The Chinese team is in second place with 22 gold, 20 silver and 16 bronze medals. The Australians are in third place with 14 gold, 12 silver and 9 bronze medals.

Russians set Olympic record

Photo: Oscar J Barroso / Keystone Press Agency / Globallookpress.com

Alexey Korovashkov and Zakhar Petrov set a record in the canoe-twos competition. The athletes covered the 500-meter distance in 1 minute and 38.65 seconds in the qualification, won their race and were able to directly advance to the semi-finals of the competition.

After the race, the athletes were not brought to the mixed zone, despite requests from Russian journalists. The Russians were not invited, although six Russian journalists were waiting for them, who asked the organizers to bring the athletes. The organizers later said that there were “communication problems.”

In the second qualifying run, the Russians’ record fell. It was surpassed by the Chinese Liu Hao and Ji Bowen (1.37.40), as well as the Spaniards Joan Antoni Moreno and Diego Dominguez (1.37.78).

The semi-final of the competition will take place on August 8. Journalist Dmitry Guberniev in an interview “Sport-Express” stated that Korovashkov and Petrov are capable of reaching the final and fighting for medals.

The guys show themselves from the best side. They couldn’t take their boat, they came to a ready-made one. They had a very thorny path to this Olympics Dmitry GubernievJournalist

Serbs make incredible comeback

The Serbian national basketball team made the biggest comeback in Olympic history. The Serbs were losing to the Australian national team by 24 points in the second quarter of the 2024 Paris Olympic quarterfinal match, but managed to close the gap and snatch a 95-90 victory in overtime. The Serbian national team became the first team in Olympic history to win a playoff match after being down by 12+ points after the first half.

Photo: Jamie Squire/Reuters

In the Olympic semifinals, the Serbian team will face the winner of the match between the US and Brazil. The match will take place on August 8.

A new series of scandals occurred at the Olympics

First, three-time Olympic swimming champion Adam Peaty of Great Britain spoke about the worms that athletes found in food in the Olympic Village. He said that the worms were found in fish. The Briton added that the food was good at the 2016 and 2020 Olympics. In Paris, according to Peaty, you have to stand in line for a long time to get food.

The nutrition is not good enough for the level expected of athletes Adam PeatyBritish swimmer

Then the Deputy Minister of Sports and Youth Policy of South Sudan became a victim of thieves. The incident took place in a hotel in Villejuif, a suburb of Paris. The official left her bag on the table in the lobby and went to the reception desk. The Deputy Minister immediately discovered the theft, but none of the hotel staff noticed the thieves.

The suspected perpetrators were captured on several CCTV cameras, but have yet to be apprehended. The bag was later found on the side of the road near the scene. It contained the victim’s mobile phone and documents, but jewelry and $35,000 in cash were missing. The money was intended to cover the expenses of the South Sudanese delegation at the Games.

Runner’s medal returned after appeal

Kenya’s Faith Kipyegon has had her silver medal in the 5,000m returned to her after World Athletics upheld an appeal filed by Athletics Kenya. She was disqualified for what judges considered to be blatant obstruction of her rivals.

Photo: Michael Kappeler / dpa / Globallookpress.com

After successfully appealing the decision, Kipyegon returned to the podium. The gold medal went to her compatriot Beatrice Chebet, and the bronze to the representative of the Netherlands Sifan Hassan.

Prime Minister of one EU country decided to boycott the closing of the Olympic Games

Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu has announced that he will not attend the closing ceremony of the 2024 Olympics after the organizers stripped Romanian gymnast Ana Maria Barbosa of her bronze medal in the floor exercise. The prime minister addressed the athletes and said that their “labor and tears are more valuable than any medal.”

2020 European Junior and All-Around Champion Ana Barbosu placed third in the floor exercise in Paris, but the U.S. team later appealed to have American Jordan Chiles’ scores reviewed.

As a result of the US appeal being upheld, the Romanian dropped to fourth place, while Chiles received the bronze medal. The second member of the Romanian team, Sabrina Maneca-Voinea, moved from fourth to fifth place after the appeal. In connection with the reshuffle, Ciolacu decided to make a public statement, calling such treatment of the gymnasts “unfair”.