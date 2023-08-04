A Russian propagandist admitted this Friday (4) that a Ukrainian attack in the Black Sea, which hit the port of the Russian city of Novorossiysk and damaged a navy ship from Vladimir Putin’s country, could represent an escalation in the war that began in February last year.

“The Ukrainian Navy’s drone attack on Novorossiysk is simply a quantum leap in the geography of the conflict. It is much bigger than the drone strikes against the offices of Russian government ministries [em Moscou]”, said Sergey Mardan, in statements reproduced by CNN. “Today’s attack says only one thing – we will still be forced to fight,” added Mardan.

As with the drone attacks on Moscow, Russia said it managed to repel the Ukrainian action and that no major damage occurred. However, a source from the Ukrainian special service told the Interfax agency the opposite, when detailing the operation carried out by the Security Service and the Ukrainian Navy.

“As a result of the attack, the [navio militar] Olenegorsk Miner was left with a big hole and at the moment cannot carry out combat missions. All the Russian statements about the ‘repulsed attack’ are false”, reported the source, who pointed out that a video posted on the internet “shows how the surface drone of the Security Service of Ukraine, with 450 kilos of explosives, attacks an enemy ship with about a hundred crew.

Earlier, in an interview with Ukrainian television, Andriy Yusov, spokesman for Ukraine’s military intelligence, said the attack was “a serious slap in the face” for the Kremlin, but still without confirming that Kiev was behind the action.

“In terms of security, of course, this is a big loss for the raiders’ fleet. Planning further landing operations, including the use of these vessels, becomes more problematic,” said Yusov.

Earlier this week, after the drone strikes in Moscow, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said that war “is returning to Russia” and that attacks on Russian territory are an “inevitable, natural and absolutely fair process”. in the war between the two countries.