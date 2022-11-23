The Russians began to spend less on New Year’s goods, it follows from the data of the “Index Check” (the resource of the fiscal data operator “OFD Platform”). Analysts studied information from more than 1.1 million online cash desks in the country.

It turned out that the average check for artificial Christmas trees for the three weeks of November was 7% less than in the same month in 2021, and amounted to 3.2 thousand rubles. At the same time, sales are still inferior to last year’s both in kind and in monetary terms. Russians bought 5% fewer Christmas trees and paid 17% less money for them, analysts said.

They began to choose even tinsel more carefully: according to analysts, the average check fell by 1%, to 146 rubles. Champagne is bought, as a rule, 3% cheaper, for 374 rubles per bottle.

Analysts of the “Index Check” attribute the drop in the average check not to a decrease in prices for goods, but to the transition of consumers to savings.

“Despite the appearance of an assortment of New Year’s paraphernalia in stores at the end of October, Russians are still selectively approaching the issue of purchasing such goods, preferring to choose more budget options and focusing on updating small holiday paraphernalia, which require more frequent replacement than large goods,” noted in the service.

They collected a conditional New Year’s set and estimated its cost according to average checks for individual goods this year. It turned out that an artificial spruce, a garland, a set of Christmas balls, a New Year’s star, tinsel, champagne and tangerines will cost 5123 rubles – 6% lower than last year.

