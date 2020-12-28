Russians began to save money before the New Year, according to a Tinkoff CoronaIndex study. As the newspaper Izvestia notes, this year the costs of preparing for the holiday have decreased by 9 percent compared to 2019. Demand for holiday goods has increased in recent weeks, but experts fear that economic recovery will not help much of the sectors most affected by the pandemic.

The activity of Moscow residents has decreased even more than in Russia as a whole: by 16 percent compared to December last year. In addition to residents of the capital, fewer purchases before the holidays were also made in St. Petersburg, as well as in the Moscow and Murmansk regions. Regions leading in consumer activity before the holidays are Dagestan, Tyva and Chechnya. Despite the pre-holiday demand, many industries will not be able to win back the fall. Pavel Sigal, first vice-president of Opora Rossii, concluded that catering expects a reduction in revenue by 30-60 percent, the service sector – by 40 percent.

According to Yandex. Market ”, on average, it took the Russians 5.8 thousand rubles to create a New Year mood. The festive set usually includes an artificial spruce, Christmas decorations and a tip for a Christmas tree, New Year’s decor. As for the cost of food for the New Year’s table, the food cost an average of 5729 rubles excluding alcohol.

At the same time, the price of Olivier salad sharply jumped in December: over the year it increased by 6.8 percent, which turned out to be higher than the inflation rate. Over the year, ingredients for the salad have risen from 326 rubles to 348 rubles, said the head of the Central Bank Elvira Nabiullina.