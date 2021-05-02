On the roads to the resorts of the Krasnodar Territory, bailiffs will conduct raids to catch debtors. Komsomolskaya Pravda warned about one such feature on the way of the Russians rushing to the sea en masse.

According to the regional department of the Federal Bailiff Service (UFSSP), debtors will be monitored using a mobile complex “Road bailiff” by the license plate of the car. Drivers can be stopped for any kind of debt, be it child support, utility bills, or an unpaid car fine.

“Each identified defaulter can pay the full amount on the spot and continue the journey to the sea with a clear conscience. Otherwise, the debtor’s car will be arrested, ”said Elena Lysechko, head of the UFSSP press service.

Bailiffs are on duty at once in several areas along the entire M4 “Don” highway, as well as at the entrances to Krasnodar. The posts are displayed on the roads in the area of ​​Goryachiy Klyuch, Abinsk, Novorossiysk, Gelendzhik and Sochi.

In 2019, employees of the Department of the Federal Bailiff Service for the Krasnodar Territory and the traffic police have already organized the identification of debtors among tourists heading to the sea by private vehicles. In total, about 80 interagency raids were carried out in the summer of 2019.