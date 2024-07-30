RBC: Demand for Far Eastern hectares has grown by a third

In less than 2024, the demand for a hectare in the Far East has grown by a third. The fact that Russians have rushed to sort out land in one region is reported by RBC.

From January to June, the number of applications for participation in the Hectare in the Far East and the Arctic program reached 16.7 thousand – 32 percent more than in the same period in 2023.

The office of the Presidential Plenipotentiary Representative in the Far Eastern Federal District (FEFD) Yuri Trutnev stated that the growth in demand is connected, among other things, with the return to economic circulation of plots for which gratuitous use agreements were not signed, and lands that have not been re-registered as property or lease. This allows program participants to lay claim to plots that are already ready for registration.

In addition, the search for and inclusion of liquid lands in the program is currently ongoing, including near large cities and towns. Another factor in the growth of demand is the possibility of building a house on a plot using a Far Eastern and Arctic mortgage. The development of the residential environment in the region, as well as the increase in local salaries, also played a role.

It was previously reported that over the entire period of existence of preferential mortgage programs, 2.7 million loans for 11.6 trillion rubles were issued under them. Under the Far Eastern and Arctic Mortgage program, banks issued 110.2 thousand loans for 502.3 billion rubles.