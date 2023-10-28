“VseInstruments.ru”: sales of kitchen furniture in Russia increased by 235 percent

In October 2023, Russians rushed to buy furniture – sales of this type of household goods increased by 35 percent compared to the same period a year earlier. Analysts of the online hypermarket VseInstrumenty.ru provide such data in their study, which Lenta.ru reviewed.

According to experts, residents of Rostov-on-Don (demand increased by 160 percent), Samara (plus 142 percent), Nizhny Novgorod (plus 199 percent), Krasnodar (plus 74 percent) and Chelyabinsk (plus 46 percent) were most interested in furniture ).

Kitchen furniture was the most popular – sales of goods from this category on average in Russia increased by 235 percent over the year. The top items purchased included chairs and stools, analysts say.

Sales of living room furniture have increased noticeably – plus 189 percent compared to October 2022. Most often in this category, Russians chose various types of shelves, living room modules and cabinets.

Sales of hallway furniture (plus 112 percent) and bathroom furniture (plus 78 percent) also increased significantly. The most popular products from these two segments were shoe racks, wall and floor hangers, shoe racks, hanger racks, heavy-duty clothing racks, bathroom wall shelves, corner shelves, various mirrors, sink bases and bathing chairs. bathroom

Earlier it was reported that Russians rushed to buy heating equipment – the demand for such goods increased by 87 percent over the year. The average purchase price for heaters also increased. In September 2023, it amounted to 11,597 rubles, which is 13 percent higher than the figure for the first autumn month of 2022.