“VseInstrumenti.ru”: Russians’ demand for aerosol paints has grown by 12 percent

In June 2024, Russians’ demand for aerosol paints and paints for outdoor use increased by 12 percent compared to the same period last year. Analysts from the online hypermarket of goods for home, garden, construction and repair “VseInstrumenti.ru” reported to Lenta.ru that they actually rushed to buy one type of goods.

According to experts, aerosol paints were most actively purchased by residents of Omsk and Voronezh, where interest in purchasing them increased by 38 percent and 24 percent, respectively. In turn, demand for enamels increased most in Perm – twofold.

As for paints for external works, they were most popular in Krasnodar, where they were bought five times more often. In Yekaterinburg, demand for them increased by 65 percent. Paints for internal works were most actively purchased in Volgograd – 105 percent more often – and also in Chelyabinsk (plus 58 percent).

Finally, the leader in demand for colors was residents of Rostov-on-Don, where the corresponding indicator jumped by 175 percent compared to last year. Interest in them also increased significantly in Samara – by 46 percent.

In July, it became known that Russians rushed to buy smart home appliances.