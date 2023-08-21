GZHA.rf: Russian demand for housing in Thailand rose to a record high

In the summer of 2023, Russian demand for real estate in Thailand rose to a record high. The fact that the Russians rushed to buy housing in one country, according to a study by the GZHA.rf company, which is at the disposal of Lenta.ru.

In July, buyers from Russia became interested in properties in Thailand by 34.17 percent more than in June. This increase in the number of requests within the monthly dynamics was the highest since September 2022. At the same time, positive dynamics in July was recorded for the first time since the beginning of this year.

In annual terms, the demand of Russians for housing in Thailand in July increased by 30.19 percent. For the seven months of 2023, the indicator increased by 16.13 percent compared to the same period in 2022. Experts attribute the increased interest in real estate in the country to the opening of a large number of direct flights and the stability of the local housing market.

“According to our forecasts, in the near future we should expect a price increase of 15-20 percent and an increase in demand by 30-40 percent,” added Aleksey Kotlov, general director of GZHA.rf.

In July, it was reported that the demand for the purchase of foreign housing from the Russians increased by a third. The most popular destinations were Dubai (UAE), Thailand and Türkiye.