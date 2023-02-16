Dubai-Realty.com: Russian demand for luxury real estate in the UAE increased by 139.9 percent

At the end of 2022, the demand for luxury real estate in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on the part of Russians increased by 139.95 percent compared to 2021. The fact that citizens rushed to buy expensive housing in one resort country, according to a study by Dubai-Realty.com, which is at the disposal of Lenta.ru.

Last year, experts recorded several waves of Russian interest in luxury real estate in the UAE. The first surge in buyer activity occurred in February, when the number of relevant inquiries increased by 196 percent compared to January. The growth rate was the sharpest in recent years.

The peak of Russian demand for expensive housing in a resort country in 2022 came in August. In the last month of summer, the number of requests exceeded the monthly average by 53.86 percent.

Earlier it was reported that in general, the interest of Russians in real estate in the UAE increased by 288.87 percent over the year. At the same time, more than 96 percent of customers preferred housing in Dubai. Abu Dhabi was the second most popular city, and Sharjah was the third.