Izvestia: sales of electronics on credit in Russia increased by 70-80% over the year

Over the past year, sales of electronics on credit in Russia have increased by an average of 70-80 percent. At the same time, for a number of retailers such sales account for about a third of their total turnover, reports newspaper “Izvestia” with reference to market participants.

Experts explain the sharp increase in purchases of equipment using borrowed funds by a number of factors, including the strengthening of the dollar against the ruble, as well as the increasing availability of credit products in the country. At the same time, the percentage of loan approvals from banks continues to remain at a high level, despite a two-fold increase in the key rate from July to the end of October.

In turn, fluctuations in exchange rates lead to an increase in pent-up demand for large purchases, including gadgets, smartphones and other types of electronics. Against this background, analysts assumed that active interest in targeted loans would continue until the end of 2023. Thus, the growth in sales of electronics on credit in the Russian market will most likely continue in the fourth quarter.

In the second half of October, analysts from the job search service hh.ru presented the results of a survey, according to which almost half (45 percent) of Russians no longer had enough wages to meet their basic needs. For another 36 percent of respondents, their salaries barely cover key needs. Only 20 percent of citizens have enough salary to buy everything they need.