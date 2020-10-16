The Russians are in a hurry to get the “golden passports” of Cyprus before November 1, when the program that allows them to obtain a country’s passport in exchange for investment will be closed. Cypriot developers are fixing the rush demand for housing in the budget of up to 2 million euros (183 million rubles), according to a message from the Golden Brown Group, received by the editorial office of Lenta.ru.

Currently, construction companies operating on the island close several deals with foreigners every day. The Russians, in particular, rushed to buy up Cypriot real estate in order to have time to submit an application to the land department before the specified time and get a passport according to the current rules.

“It should be noted that we are talking about clients who had previously planned to obtain Cypriot citizenship for the purchase of real estate on the island. And the prospect of not having time to do this before the program closes encourages them to act faster, ”the experts explain.

The Cypriot authorities announced the closure of the country’s citizenship in exchange for investment program on October 13, after the ministers of finance and the interior made such an initiative. In their opinion, the program has “long-term flaws.” Another reason was the numerous abuses by foreigners who wanted to obtain the citizenship of an EU member state.

A week earlier, Cyprus decided to take away the “golden passports” from seven people. Under the authorities, they did not disclose the identities of people who had lost their citizenship.

