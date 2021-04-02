Company employees can resort to several tricks to mess around at work and still get paid. They were revealed in a conversation with NEWS.ru by Denis Strebkov, senior researcher at the HSE Laboratory for Economic and Sociological Research.

According to him, some employees manage to avoid drawing attention to their inactivity for a long time thanks to their charisma and communication skills. Such people are considered the “soul of the team” and good companions who are ready to keep up a conversation on any topic. Often they know useful people, they can find the necessary information or get a rare thing, but in real work they do not show the result.

Another way to get out of business is to create the appearance of activity and activity. In this case, it is not necessary to actually do something. For example, you can perform some minor tasks or pretend that due to this routine you can’t get down to more important tasks. Also, sometimes you can refer to various “objective circumstances” or “reasons beyond the control of the employee” that did not allow the job to be carried out qualitatively. In such a situation, it is desirable to externally demonstrate readiness to work.

Strebkov called the tactics of the most vicious idlers the practice of passing off someone else’s work as his own.

Earlier, a study of the telemedicine service Doctor Nearby showed that half of working Russians complained of emotional burnout after 2020.