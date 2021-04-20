Travel experts advised Russians to pay attention to room photos when choosing a hotel for a vacation. Ways to recognize the tricks of hoteliers were revealed by representatives of the portal “Subtleties of Tourism” in the blog on the platform Yandex.Zen…

Experts drew attention to the fact that accommodation facilities often pay a lot of attention to “creative” photos, for example, they show interior details or upload pictures of a room through a mirror if they try to hide the small size of the room or other flaws in the renovation.

Another trick is shooting a small number from above. It is noted that in this way the tourist gets the feeling of a “stylish loft”, especially if the colors of the furnishings are bright and “non-trivial”.

In addition, the picture can be taken with a wide-angle lens – the corners of the frame are unnaturally widened. Experts point out that in reality the area of ​​the room turns out to be two times less than in the photo.

Among other things, tourists were advised to pay attention to the photos of the bathroom. Oilcloth on the walls instead of tiles and the absence of glass partitions in the shower are a sign of a bad hotel.

Travelers were also warned about the inconvenience in the attic rooms – often the ceilings in them are very low, and the temperature on the floor is uncomfortable.

Earlier in April, the Russians were told a way to test the airline’s reliability. First of all, experts recommend checking the special rating of an air carrier, which consists of several criteria. Among them – compliance with the requirements of the International Air Transport Association and approval from the US Federal Aviation Administration.