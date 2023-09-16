Financial expert Golovanov advised saving according to the “pay yourself first” scheme

The financial cushion is designed to provide psychological comfort and financial stability in unforeseen circumstances, such as job loss, illness or change in life situation. Finance and investment expert Evan Golovanov spoke about this. He revealed the rules for filling it in a conversation with Lenta.ru.

Financial cushion size

According to the expert, the optimal size of the financial cushion depends on individual circumstances. It is worth starting with a minimum of 3-6 months of expenses, but a period of 6 to 12 months is considered more preferable.

The goal should be set in this order: 3 months, then 6, 9, and then up to 12 months. This range is considered optimal. When a pillow exceeds a three-year supply, we can already say that it is a super-reliable pillow, and the excess funds can be invested Evan Golovanovfinancial expert

Storage and investment

The Lenta.ru interlocutor urged people to remember the maximum liquidity of funds on the cushion – they should be available for withdrawal as soon as possible. Therefore, the cushion should not be invested in long-term deposits, the stock market or real estate, as this may make it difficult to quickly access funds.

He drew attention to the fact that in the Russian context, savings in the national currency require attention to inflation. “In this light, currency diversification appears to be a reasonable decision, for example, an allocation of 33 percent in rubles, 33 in euros and 33 in dollars. This approach will ensure a variety of currencies and mitigate the consequences of the depreciation of the ruble,” the expert said.

At the same time, storing currency in local banks, according to him, is not the only option. “To ensure the safety and availability of your funds, it is best to have them in overseas accounts with banks that provide such services, especially in countries with friendly regulations. Another option could be cryptocurrencies such as USDT, which provide quick access to your funds in foreign currency,” Golovanov said.

How to save

There is no single answer to the question of how to properly save money to fill a pillow, since everyone has different financial capabilities. However, according to the expert, there is a useful rule that applies to many – “pay yourself first.” “When you receive income, set a certain percentage that you decide to set aside for your financial cushion. This percentage can be 5, 10, 20 or any other, depending on your level of income and comfort,” advised Lenta.ru’s interlocutor.

Previously, a survey by the NAFI analytical center showed that every fifth (19 percent) Russian surveyed has no savings at all, and in a difficult situation his own funds will only last for less than one week.