Expert Fedoruk: You should complain about cockroaches in your apartment to the management company

Cockroaches, mosquitoes and other insects crawling out of the ventilation should be complained to the management company (MC). The only working method of pest control was revealed to Russians by the leading expert on housing law and problems of housing and communal services reform of the All-Russian public movement “For Human Rights” Viktor Fedoruk in conversation from Pravda.Ru.

According to the specialist, it is the management company that is responsible for the common property of the building and must carry out measures to destroy insects. “The company always includes expenses for disinfestation, disinfection, and deratization in its estimate. First, this is faulty ventilation. It may be coming from the basement, and mosquitoes and midges have settled there, for example,” Fedoruk explained.

Utility workers should take measures – dry out the basement, destroy the insects and check the ventilation system. Independent control of cockroaches is less effective, Fedoruk believes, since after some time the insects may reappear.

