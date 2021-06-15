In an interview with Sputnik radio, Yevgeny Timakov, an infectious disease specialist and vaccinologist, chief physician of the Leader-Medicine medical center, revealed the difference in antibodies after vaccination against COVID-19 and coronavirus.

According to the specialist, during illness, the immune system tends to develop antibodies to all components of the virus, and the vaccine acts more selectively. The drug forms antibodies to the components on which the aggressiveness of the virus will depend. For example, Russia’s Sputnik V protects against the S-protein, which helps the coronavirus to enter the cells of the body.

The antibodies that Russians form in their bodies as a result of a disease do not always have effective protection, since much depends on the general state of the person’s immune system and on how severe the disease was. “After an illness, good antibodies occur when a person has been ill in a moderate form,” Timakov explained.

According to him, the antibodies that are formed in the body as a result of vaccination are more effective.

Earlier, virologist Georgy Vikulov said that if there is a lack of antibodies, it is worth getting three vaccinations against COVID-19. According to Vikulov, the presence of antibodies is an important indicator for vaccination. They should either be absent, or their value should be minimal.