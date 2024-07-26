ATOR: Cost of tours to Nepal starts from 192 thousand rubles per person

Russian tourists were told the cost of tours to a popular Asian country – prices including a flight to Nepal start at 192 thousand rubles. This reports Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR).

This is the amount for a group tour (8 to 14 participants), it will include comfortable hotels and a Russian-speaking guide along the entire route. In addition, the price includes flights within the country.

At the same time, a tour for a more compact group (4-5 people) will cost 215 thousand rubles per traveler. It will be designed for 10 days and will include a visit to Kathmandu, Nagarkot, Patan, Bhaktapur, Pokhara and Chitwan.

“ITM group experts remind that a visa to Nepal is issued upon arrival or issued at the embassy in Moscow. The time in the country differs from Moscow by 2 hours 45 minutes, and the best time to visit Nepal is from late September to early December and from March to May,” the article says.

