RST: Increase in airline costs leads to increase in airfare prices

The overall increase in air ticket prices is due to increased airline costs for maintenance, employee salaries, leasing payments, as well as currency fluctuations and dynamic pricing. These reasons for the rise in the cost of flights were revealed by the vice-president of the Russian Union of Travel Industry (RUTI), head of the RTI commission on air transportation Dmitry Gorin. The material was obtained by Lenta.ru.

Gorin noted that the price increase in August occurs every year and is explained by seasonal demand. It is specified that depending on the destination, the price traditionally increases from 20 to 53 percent in the last month of summer.

“Moreover, given the good demand and the velvet season, it is possible that tariffs will also increase dynamically in September,” Gorin said.

Earlier, Transport Minister Roman Starovoit said that there would be no significant increase in the cost of air tickets in Russia. According to the head of the department, the Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) is monitoring the situation with the cost of flights.