ATOR: prices for tours to Japan in autumn start from 118 thousand rubles per person

Prices for classic excursion tours to Japan in autumn start from 118 thousand rubles per person excluding airfare. The cost of a holiday in this Asian country during the “red maple” season revealed in the Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR).

It is specified that the prices for the programs depend on the hotel category, route and number of excursions. For example, an eight-day tour “Classic Japan” with accommodation in two- or three-star hotels with breakfasts and excursions will cost from 151.5 thousand rubles per person, excluding air tickets.

Meanwhile, the 11-day tour “Japanese maples, hot springs and snow monkeys” costs from 250 thousand rubles per person, and the 12-day tour “Big Journey to Japan” with a guaranteed departure from Moscow costs 320 thousand rubles per person.

ATOR also reported that the author’s group tour “Hunting for Momiji” lasting 11 days will cost from 553.6 thousand rubles per person, including airfare.

Earlier, Russians were given cheaper destinations for foreign travel in the summer of 2024. Japan entered the top three in the rating.