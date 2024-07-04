Doctor Agapkin recommended eating ginger root to lower blood sugar

Rehabilitation doctor Sergei Agapkin revealed an unexpected way to lower blood sugar levels. On the air of the program “About the Most Important Thing” on the channel “Russia 1” he recommended eating ginger root for this. Issue available on the platform “Watch”.

The guest of the program, in response to the question of whether ginger really lowers blood sugar levels, suggested that this product does not have this property. The doctor refuted the girl’s assertion. “In fact, yes. Two grams of ginger root really does lead to a decrease in blood sugar levels,” Agapkin noted.

Previously, doctors Elena Malysheva, Mikhail Konovalov, Andrey Prodeus and German Gandelman recommended doing stretching exercises, sleeping 7.5 hours a day and taking a hot bath at a temperature of about 40 degrees to reduce sugar.

Before that, Konovalov and Prodeus named an unobvious sign of diabetes. According to doctors, fungus and unpleasant foot odor may indicate the development of the disease.