Doctor Agapkin advised to include liver in the diet to give up sweets

Rehabilitation doctor Sergei Agapkin revealed to Russians a way to overcome cravings for sweets. On the air of the program “About the most important” on the TV channel “Russia 1”, he advised to include liver dishes in the diet in order to give up sweets. Issue available on the platform “Watch”.

The guest of the program answered the question of whether liver dishes really reduce cravings for sweets in the negative. The doctor refuted the girl’s assumption.

“In fact, yes, because there is a lot of chromium in the liver,” Agapkin noted. The specialist explained that a chromium deficiency can lead to an inexplicable craving for sweet foods.

Earlier, Agapkin named another effective way to reduce cravings for sweets. The doctor advised including flounder in the diet to give up sweets. According to him, eating all protein products helps in the fight against cravings and the desire to eat something sweet.