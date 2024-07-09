MTS Travel urges Russians to give up expensive jewelry while traveling

You can lighten your suitcases when traveling by refusing to carry unnecessary things, such as a portable iron and steamer. This advice was given to Russians by Sergey Stanovkin, Director of Communications for the MTS Travel service; Lenta.ru has his commentary.

“Today, as a rule, laundries or the equipment necessary for washing and ironing clothes are available in all hotels and apartments,” the expert revealed. He also urged tourists to give up expensive jewelry and perfume bottles. “Those who are not ready to part with their favorite scent should look for an atomizer – a small bottle for pouring perfume,” Stanovkin explained.

Related materials:

Another way to avoid being overweight in the summer is to replace thick jeans with clothes made of light fabrics. “Unless you have special recommendations from your doctor, give up the idea of ​​taking food with you on your trip,” the expert added. “You can find familiar products in almost all places in our country and abroad, but it is much more interesting to try local delicacies.”

According to Stanovkin, 80 percent of Russians continue to work remotely while on vacation. “When going on a trip, you can do something radical – leave all your work equipment at home. A good book can replace work gadgets,” he concluded.

Earlier in the US, a passenger came up with a clever way to carry more items in his carry-on baggage and was removed from the flight. The man put the items in a pillowcase and claimed it was a pillow.