The general director of ANO Digital Platforms Arseny Shcheltsin revealed to the Prime agency how Russians can get rid of advertising over the phone.

According to the specialist, if calls and messages have begun to come from companies whose services are not interesting or no longer relevant, you must ask to unsubscribe from the mailing list. “If this information does not reach the organization, and you continue to receive the mailing, feel free to complain to the FAS,” he said.

To contact the FAS, the expert said, it is necessary to send the text of the message or the unwanted phone number to a special service of the department. “After several statements, mailings from the most careless SMS gateways will automatically stop,” he said.

You also need to control pop-up messages from apps. Sometimes social networks, instant messengers or regular entertainment apps start sending intrusive ads. In this case, you need to go to the application settings and remove the option for all applications that should not have it.

“To reduce advertising on websites and reduce advertising spam calls without a clear recipient, you can use blocker applications,” the expert concluded.

Earlier, Nikolai Grigoriev, a member of the Board of the Guild of Marketers, revealed to the Russians a way to get rid of calls from sales managers. According to him, if there is no interest in buying, first of all, you need to “answer a question with a question.” Grigoriev said that there is a certain risk in continuing the conversation and trying to refuse the offered products.