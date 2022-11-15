By Jonathan Landay

KHERSON, Ukraine (Reuters) – Russia withdrew troops and civilian administrators from towns along the Dnipro River opposite Kherson on Tuesday, in a sign that the Russians may be pulling back further after handing over their biggest Ukrainian prize. last week.

After battlefield losses Moscow staged apparent long-range attacks on the capital Kiev, where air raid sirens sounded, two explosions were heard and plumes of smoke could be seen rising from the ground.

Ukrainian forces have invaded Kherson in recent days to claim the biggest prize of the war so far, a city that Russian President Vladimir Putin proclaimed six weeks ago would be Russia’s forever.

Russia had said it was dragging its forces across the Dnipro River to more easily defended positions on the opposite bank. But in a video taken in the town of Oleshky, across a collapsed bridge over the Dnipro from Kherson, there was no sign of any Russian presence.

A driver drove along the deserted main road for miles at high speed without encountering a single checkpoint or Russian flag. Several bunkers set up along the road appeared to have been abandoned. The location of the video was confirmed by Reuters based on visible landmarks.

The Ukrainian military said overnight that it had fired on enemy positions in Oleshky, but Ukrainian officials did not comment on footage that appears to show Russian troops withdrew to the scene.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told world leaders there will be no let up in Ukraine’s military campaign to drive Russian troops out of his country, following last week’s victory in the only regional capital Russia had captured since the invasion.

“We will not allow Russia to wait, build up its forces and start a new series of terror and global destabilization,” he said in a speech from a video broadcast to the G20 major economies summit in Indonesia. “I am convinced that now is the time when Russia’s destructive war must and can be stopped.”