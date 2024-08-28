In Nizhny Novgorod, the police were informed about unknown persons in masks filming the thermal power plant

In Nizhny Novgorod, residents of an apartment building reported two suspicious young men removing a thermal power plant (TPP) from the roof of their building. This was reported on Wednesday, August 28, in its Telegram-channel, the Baza publication reports.

According to the publication, Russians living on 2nd Orange Street noticed unknown young people whose faces were hidden by masks, they were filming the thermal power plant located opposite the residential building. They reported the incident to the police and filed a statement. Law enforcement officers seized the recordings from the surveillance cameras and began searching for the suspects.

On August 2, FSB officers detained a resident of the Nizhny Novgorod region for filming military installations on behalf of foreign curators.