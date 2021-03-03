A resident of Chelyabinsk rented out his apartment and a couple of months later suddenly found out that it had been sold to an unknown woman. The property was sold by a tenant using forged documents, according to the regional portal 74.ru.

According to the newspaper, a young man named Dmitry handed over a two-room apartment in a house on Topolina Alley in April 2020, asking his mother to conclude a deal. Dmitry himself temporarily works and lives in Tyumen, so real estate in Chelyabinsk was free. The tenant paid for the first two months of living, at first he sent meter readings, but in the summer he stopped communicating and transferring rent payments.

At that time, someone changed the locks in the apartment. “We left notes at the door to understand who was in the apartment now, asked to get in touch,” the young man said. – In the end, the woman called back and said that now she owns the apartment. I bought it for 2.4 million, it didn’t bother her that it was below market value. ” The deal was made in a multifunctional center (MFC), the seller and the buyer were accompanied by a realtor.

The current owner of the living space refuses to communicate with journalists. The real estate agency that carried out the transaction told 74.ru that the false owner was their client. At the same time, he showed the realtors a fake passport and documents for the apartment. “We checked: the passport was not lost, not canceled, not torn, the series and the number matched. We are now working with the investigation ourselves, in our interests, so that the police figure out how the frauds were committed, ”the agency said.

In the Chelyabinsk police, Dmitry was told that there are already several similar cases in the city: an unknown fraudster rents apartments, falsifies the owners’ passports and sells real estate to third parties. The young man’s apartment was arrested. Whether the house will be returned to him, the court will decide.

Earlier, five ways were named to suddenly lose the rights to an apartment. The first is to contact a microfinance organization. As noted by experts, citizens often take loans from such companies at high interest rates, while the apartment is usually used as collateral. Later, they are faced with the inability to pay off the debt and, as a result, lose their homes.

