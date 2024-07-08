hh.ru: in hot weather, employers are obliged to give employees additional breaks

If during the hot season the employer is unable to provide employees with a comfortable temperature at the workplace, then he must provide people with additional breaks. This was reported by labor law expert hh.ru Tatyana Nechaeva. Lenta.ru has her commentary.

She recalled that the Russian SanPiN sets requirements for the temperature in the office. In the cold season, it should be from 22 to 24, and in the warm season – from 23 to 25 degrees Celsius. The maximum limit is 28 degrees. If the employer cannot create such conditions, then he must allow employees additional paid breaks. Or suspend them from work with the retention of two-thirds of the average salary. There are also recommendations from Rospotrebnadzor, calling for reducing the duration of the working day if the employee works in an uncomfortable temperature.

According to the lawyer, if the boss does not respond to employees’ complaints about the heat or cold in the office, then Russians have the right to complain to the state labor inspectorate and Rospotrebnadzor.

Earlier, climatologist Alexey Kokorin said that the frequency of heat waves and droughts has increased in the world. A clear manifestation of this is the heat waves that hit the capital of Russia. He believes that this phenomenon will occur three times more often than before.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Emergency Situations has already called on Muscovites to be careful, avoid overheating in the sun, wear light-colored clothing and headwear, and drink more water.