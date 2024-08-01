Deputy Bessarab: in August there will be a recalculation of pensions for working pensioners

Svetlana Bessarab, a member of the lower house of parliament’s committee on labor, social policy and veterans’ affairs, spoke about new social payments that will be implemented next month. In a conversation with Lenta.ru, the deputy recalled that in August, among other things, there will be a traditional recalculation of pensions for working pensioners.

“Since August 1, most non-state pension funds have been increasing pensions specifically in the funded part, we are talking about voluntary pension savings. Since August 1, the Social Fund has been increasing pensions for working pensioners by the amount of earned IPC (individual pension coefficient – note from “Lenta.ru”), the maximum you could earn was three points,” the deputy explained.

Bessarab also recalled the program of one-time payments from maternity capital.

“In addition, the State Duma adopted a law that, on the instructions of the president, will allow citizens to receive the remainder of their maternal family capital funds as early as August if there are less than 10 thousand rubles left in their accounts. According to the Social Fund, this will affect about 730 thousand families who will receive these funds; they will amount to about one and a half billion rubles in total,” the deputy added.

Earlier, the head of the State Duma Committee on Family Protection, Nina Ostanina, proposed introducing a new benefit for large families — free travel on toll roads. “The Committee asks you to consider the issue of establishing the right of large families to travel on toll roads and sections of roads without charging a fee,” the request says.