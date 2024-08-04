Lawyer Kuderko: Prison term threatened for collecting endangered mushrooms

Lawyer Elena Kuderko in an interview with the Prime agency remindedthat picking mushrooms from the Red Book is punishable by a fine of up to one million rubles or restriction of freedom for up to four years.

Criminal liability for the intentional destruction or damage of especially valuable plants and mushrooms was introduced in 2023. The types of punishment are specified in detail in Article 260.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

According to the lawyer, before picking mushrooms in the forest, one should clarify what the matsutake mushroom (Tricholoma matsutake) looks like. Last mushroom season, it was not protected by the Criminal Code, but the article was amended.

Earlier, Russians were warned of prison terms for growing plants containing narcotic or psychotropic substances. These include, for example, poppy, hemp, khat, harmala, coca bush, cacti with mescaline and hallucinogenic mushrooms, morning glory.