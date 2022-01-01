The Russian woman shared an archival photograph of the queue at the Soviet pastry shop before the New Year. Under her post in Facebook-group “Real life. Perovo, Novogireevo, Ivanovskoe, Veshnyaki “a dispute erupted between users.

“Merry New Year’s bustle. Moscow, 1980s ”, – this is how the author of the publication signed the photo. Many residents of the capital recognized the pastry shop in Stoleshnikov Lane in the shot and remembered how they themselves stood in line for hours to buy the coveted treats. At the same time, for some, nostalgia turned out to be warm and joyful, while for others it was radically different. “What’s so funny?” – the subscriber of the Internet community was surprised. “God forbid! Personally, I do not want to go back to those days at all! ”,“ They failed, these queues. They stood for half their lives, ”the community followers supported her.

“I went there for baskets and potatoes. They were very tasty! “,” I wanted to eat the “Gift” cake or eclairs “,” Grandmother and grandfather stood like this for “Bird’s milk” … But what a cake it was, a miracle! ” – users remembered their favorite delicacies.

The Russian woman noted that the queues, in addition to the total shortage of goods, had previously arisen for other reasons. Firstly, all goods were sold through the counter, there was no self-service: the saleswoman personally tied each cake with a ribbon. Secondly, the treats were inexpensive, so everyone could afford them, so where they could buy them, “tails” were immediately lined up.

“Waiting in line for a shortage before the holiday was part of this holiday! A mythical unity was born in the queue. It was such an attraction. The theory worked even better if it was possible to stand during working hours, and the coveted goods did not run out in front of your nose, ”the Muscovite stressed.

One of the users noted with sadness that today not only is there no pastry shop, but the entire Stoleshnikov has turned into a “street for the rich”: now there are only boutiques.

