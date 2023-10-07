A photo of the GUM trading floor prompted Russians to remember the most successful purchases in the famous capital department store. The frame was published in Telegram– channel “Old Moscow”.

Commentators recalled that in the USSR the products in GUM were of excellent quality. “My aunt shopped there very often. For example, take sour cream – thick and thick. There was a spoon in a jar of sour cream. You couldn’t buy one like this in a regular grocery store,” “Ham has a completely different taste,” “I always brought my favorite “Flight” cake from GUM to Altai,” commentators wrote.

One of the discussion participants noted that GUM was a “showcase of Soviet trade.” If prices for products in all cities of the USSR were fixed, then the range of retail outlets was different, and the main department store of the country differed favorably from all other stores from this point of view. “There was such a terrible “spontaneous” force – distribution. Each district trader, each point was entitled to a certain amount of goods,” the man explained.

