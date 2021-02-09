The majority of Russians (61 percent) do not believe in the possibility of the existence of a society where there is no need for work and any person can decide for himself whether to work or not. Moreover, more than half of the citizens admitted that they would not want to live in such a world. This is evidenced by the results of a survey by the Public Opinion Foundation (FOM). RIA News…

Talking about how much people will work in the future, in about 50 years, about a third of citizens thought that they will work less, 25 percent of respondents said that they will work the same or more, the rest of the citizens found it difficult to answer.

In addition, the majority of respondents (55 percent) agreed that the development of new technologies brings more benefits to the world, one in four noted that new developments do more harm to humanity. More than 10 percent responded that the movement of progress brings both benefits and harm equally.

The poll showed that two-thirds of Russians believe that a number of professions will disappear in the future. One fifth of the respondents said that all specialties will remain. Also, 72 percent of the respondents expressed confidence that new technologies cannot completely replace human labor.

In January, Russians chose the most promising professions in 2021. Every eighth citizen chose the specialty of an IT specialist, 11 percent of Russians named programmers the most in demand in the labor market, another 1 percent of Russians mentioned developers and system administrators. 8 percent of the respondents chose the medical profession as the most relevant in the coming year.