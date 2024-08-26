Economist Donetsk: in recent months, economical consumption has been declining in the Russian Federation

One of the factors behind the overheating of the Russian economy is the decline in the trend of economical consumption that has prevailed for several years, told Forbes chief economist of T-Investments Sofya Donetsk.

According to her, “discounter preferences, searches for discounts, competition of sellers for buyers through discounts and programs,” which became relevant even before the coronavirus pandemic, have weakened in the last few months. “You already stop counting money and think: “While there is money, I will spend it!” the specialist described the changes in the consumer model.

Donetsk clarified that the new surge in inflation observed in Russia in the summer has signs of classic overheating, which usually occurs against the backdrop of consumer and business optimism, which “have been storming our highs since spring.”

At its July meeting, the Bank of Russia raised not only the key rate (from 16 to 18 percent per annum), but also the inflation forecast for 2024. In April, it was 4.3-4.8 percent, and at the end of July it reached 6.5-7 percent. The head of the regulator, Elvira Nabiullina, stated that the country’s economy is still in a state of significant overheating, and without raising the key rate, there would be risks of stagflation, which can only be stopped at the cost of a deep recession.