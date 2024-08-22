Patrushev: There are no prerequisites for price increases for red caviar and fish in Russia

Russians will not be left without fish and red caviar for the New Year this year, he promised in an interview RIA Novosti Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Patrushev.

“There will be fish and caviar. And herring, and sprats, and other products for salads and the New Year’s table,” he said.

According to Patrushev, Russian fishermen have already caught more herring, ivasi, squid, and shrimp than last year. The catch of raw materials for preserves and canned fish for fish sandwiches is also growing, so there are no prerequisites for price increases.

He recalled that last year Russia had one of the record catches, but “the same questions arose.” “Prices are being raised speculatively, based on rumors,” Patrushev summed up.

In 2023, Deputy Chairman of the Fish Union Sergei Gudkov said that against the backdrop of a record salmon catch, which became the second largest in the entire history of observations, the price of pink salmon and caviar would decrease. A decrease in prices for red fish against the backdrop of a record catch was noted already in early August last year.