Vilfand reported that abnormal heat is expected in a number of regions of Russia

Abnormally high temperatures are expected again in a number of Russian regions next week, said Roman Vilfand, scientific director of the Russian Hydrometeorological Center. In a conversation with RIA News He promised the country’s residents new weather records.

“In the Astrakhan, Volgograd, Rostov regions in the coming days there will be 40-42 degrees, in the Krasnodar region – 39-41. Very hot weather in the south of the Far East – in Buryatia – 37, in Transbaikalia – 39-41 degrees, in the south of the Amur region – 35-36, in the Irkutsk region, in the west of Yakutia – 32-37 degrees,” he said.

As Vilfand pointed out, along with abnormally high temperatures, heavy rain, thunderstorms and winds up to 23-25 ​​meters per second will come to Rostov Oblast and Stavropol Krai.

Earlier, a storm warning was announced in Crimea due to abnormal heat. From July 7 to 11, the average temperature on the peninsula will rise by 7 degrees above the climatic norm. These days, plus 33-38 is expected.