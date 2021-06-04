The Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Russia Anton Kotyakov said at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) that Russians will have a long New Year’s holidays. The department promised to make the weekend from December 31, 2021 to January 9, 2022, reports TASS…

The last day of 2021 – December 31 – will become non-working, and nine more weekends in January will be added to it. Moreover, in 2022, December 31 will fall on Saturday, so it will also become non-working.

Kotyakov added that the traditional weekends for the May holidays are also expected to be long. And at the beginning of the month, and on May 9, there will be four days off. “Accordingly, this will allow our citizens to get a little distracted from their daily workdays,” the minister concluded.

In 2020, all regions of Russia declared December 31 a day off. The initiative was supported by President Vladimir Putin on December 23, and was proposed by the leader of the United Russia faction in the State Duma, Sergei Neverov. According to the deputy, New Year is a family holiday, the meeting of which should not be hindered by work.