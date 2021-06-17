The Russians will have to say goodbye to low rates on mortgages and other loans. In the foreseeable future, loans for the purchase of housing will rise in price again – they will begin to issue at 10 percent per annum or more. She expressed this opinion on her Instagram.account private practice realtor Daria Petrukhina.

“The Central Bank raised the key rate by 0.5 percent at once. This decision was expected. What does this mean for you and me? First of all, we say goodbye to low rates on conventional mortgages and loans. Those who managed to take at a rate below 8-9 percent – well done, the rest – be guided by the average rate in the near future 10+ percent ”, – wrote the specialist.

The realtor noted that the change in the conditions for issuing preferential mortgages (the rate on such loans is planned to be increased to 7 percent, the maximum will be 3 million rubles) will turn it into a “Schrödinger’s mortgage”. “It seems to be there, but it seems to be not. The limit of 3 million rubles has actually been canceled in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi and a number of other large cities, ”the expert said. ⠀

The good news, according to Petrukhina, is that deposit rates will also rise. “Perhaps you will be charged not 3 percent, but as much as 3.5 percent,” the realtor promised. – True, this will bring you closer to paying personal income tax (personal income tax – approx. “Lenta.ru”) from the income received. But that’s a completely different story. “

⠀

In April, Russian billionaire Igor Rybakov advised Russians, in principle, not to get into debt. The businessman called the mortgage “stupid stupidity” and “a noose around the neck.” Apartments have long ceased to be a good investment, the billionaire added.

