In Russia, after the completion of trials of the coronavirus vaccine, there shall be a minimum of two variants of it. This was advised by professor, head of the division of the Gamaleya Analysis Heart for Electrochemistry, Alexander Butenko, in an interview with Sputnik radio.

In keeping with him, after mass testing on volunteers, one other model of the drug will even be developed. Butenko defined that because of the exams, a vaccine shall be obtained that’s appropriate just for individuals over 18 years outdated. Due to this fact, he expects {that a} light-weight model of the power shall be created for minors.

Butenko careworn that youngsters have much less physique weight, and their immune system is probably not as developed. On this regard, they want a decrease dosage of the drug. He additionally added that each one vaccines in a method or one other have a gradation for kids and adults.

Earlier, the Ministry of Well being of Russia introduced that the primary batch of the Russian vaccine in opposition to coronavirus Sputnik V has been launched into civilian circulation. In keeping with the division, the drug “Gam-Covid-Vak” (“Sputnik V”), developed by the Analysis Heart for Epidemiology and Microbiology named after Gamaleya, will quickly be delivered to the areas.