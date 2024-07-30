TASS: Russians Will Be Able to See a Large-Scale Meteor Shower

Astronomers have promised Russians the largest meteor shower. This is reported by TASS with reference to the press service of the Moscow Planetarium.

On the night of July 30-31, the Southern Delta Aquarid meteor shower from the constellation Aquarius will be especially active. Scientists expect up to 25 falling stellar bodies per hour. “In 2024, the conditions for observing the Southern Delta Aquarid meteors are favorable. On the night of the maximum, the Moon will be heading toward the new moon, which will occur on August 4 and will not interfere with observation,” they said.

In addition, experts clarified that this astronomical phenomenon will be visible to residents of the southern and northern regions. In the second case, the best time for observation will be the pre-dawn hours.

Earlier it was reported that one of the fragments of a meteorite that had previously flown over the Orenburg region was found in Russia.