Russian airstrikes on Ukraine continued on Monday night. Now Russian troops are to prepare the invasion of Kyiv. News ticker.

On the night of Monday (March 28), the Russian attacks on Ukraine continued, including Kyiv, Lutsk, Rivne and Kharkiv were shaken by air raids*. Now Russian troops are said to be planning the invasion of Kyiv.

This News ticker on the military fighting between Ukraine and Russia in the war is continuously updated.

Kyiv – In the Ukraine war*, according to Ukrainian information, Russian troops want to break through defense systems in the vicinity of Kyiv* and advance further in the direction of the capital. In the north-west and east, the Ukrainian army is repelling attempts by Russian soldiers to take control of important roads and settlements, the Ukrainian General Staff said on Monday morning (March 28). Meanwhile, the Russian Ministry of Defense has published footage of armored vehicles leaving the town of Zalissia about 40 kilometers from Kyiv and said to be traveling on the E95 highway.

The information provided by both sides cannot be independently verified. In the morning, the Ukrainian general staff also reported ongoing fighting in other parts of the country, including in the Mykolaiv and Zaporizhia regions in the south.

Zelenskyj side reports fire at Chernobyl nuclear ruin – escalation of the situation in Mariupol

The exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear power plant is occupied by Russian forces. Fires are said to have broken out again in the area. “Big fires have started in the exclusion zone, which can have very serious consequences,” Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk wrote on Telegram on Sunday evening. However, because of the Russian troops, it is currently “impossible to completely control and extinguish the fires”. At the beginning of the week there could be new negotiations in the Ukraine war.

Kyiv Sunday (March 27): Members of the Territorial Defense warm themselves by a fire at a checkpoint. © Rodrigo Abd/AP/dpa

Kyiv Sunday (March 27): Members of the Territorial Defense warm themselves by a fire at a checkpoint. © Rodrigo Abd/AP/dpa

The Russian government had previously announced that it wanted to concentrate on the "liberation of Donbass" in the Ukraine war. "This means potential or severe deterioration around Mariupol," Ukraine's presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said in a video message posted on the president's Telegram account. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian army counterattacked in some places and was able to push back Russian troops in isolated areas around Kyiv and in the vicinity of the city of Kharkiv, it is said. This information could not be independently verified.