Most Russians decided to spend their holidays at the dacha

In 2024, the majority of Russians preferred garden beds to vacation trips. Analysts of the online hypermarket VseInstruments.ru provide such data in their study, the results of which were reviewed by Lenta.ru.

Experts found that only a fifth of respondents decided not to spend their holidays in suburban areas. About 32 percent of respondents choose a dacha because of their love of spending time in nature, 20 percent because of a desire to do gardening, and 14 percent because of the habit of spending their holidays this way. At the same time, every tenth (10 percent) saves on vacation trips due to this, and six percent of respondents plan to carry out construction or repair work on the site.

During a vacation outside the city, 35 percent of Russians intend to engage in land cultivation, 25 percent – construction and repairs, and 20 percent intend to equip a recreation area. For some, family vacations are important and they plan to spend time with their children and family (10 percent).

Related materials:

Among the advantages of a dacha vacation, the survey participants named the opportunity to eat fresh vegetables, fruits and berries straight from the garden (25 percent), enjoy the abundance of flowers around (20 percent) and the proximity of nature (15 percent). Communication with neighbors and friends at the dacha is important for 10 percent of respondents, as is swimming in nearby bodies of water (10 percent). Some like to play sports in the fresh air (5 percent) and take care of the garden and vegetable garden (5 percent). Another five percent of respondents value the chance to take a break from communication due to communication problems at the dacha.

Earlier it became known that the repair of dachas and country houses in Russia has become more expensive – the average bill for building materials has increased by 2 percent (to 1,422 rubles) since the beginning of the year. The prices for paints, mixtures and wallpaper increased the most.