The scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center, Roman Vilfand, predicted warming for the inhabitants of European Russia in the next five days. It is reported by RIA News…

According to him, temperatures in the region will be set above normal. So, in the north-west of European Russia, it will exceed the norm by 4-5 degrees, and in the center and in the south – by about 1-2 degrees. At the same time, the forecaster notes that “temperature equalization” will persist on most days. Approximately the same temperature from 6 to 11 degrees will be established in the North-West, in the Volga Federal District and in Central Russia, he summed up.

Wilfand also added that by Wednesday, April 7, the temperature in Central Russia will rise to 13 degrees, and in the Krasnodar Territory will rise to 15 degrees.

Earlier, the forecaster urged the Russians to wait a month and a half before the onset of spring heat. According to his forecast, spring weather with a stable temperature of 15-18 degrees may come to the center of the European part of the country in mid-late April.