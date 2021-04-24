The scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center, Roman Vilfand, predicted abnormally cold weather in the center of European Russia until the end of April and in the first days of May. His words lead RIA News…

“It will be 2-3 degrees below normal, in the center of European Russia the temperature will be 8-10 degrees. We do not expect explosive warming until the end of the month, and we do not expect May 1-2 either. But the forecast will still be specified, ”said the forecaster.

Wilfand explained that the cold weather is associated with the action of a cyclone that formed in northern Europe. According to him, in the south of European Russia, the weather is also expected to be below normal by 2-4 degrees until the middle of next week. The absolute temperature values ​​will be around 12-14 degrees.

Earlier, Wilfand predicted that in European Russia and in the Moscow region, in particular, the temperature in summer will be around and above normal. In this case, the weather can be patchy, but it will not be dry or damp. Do not expect that “as the warm weather begins, so it will go to the end.” There will be flashes of heat with drought, and prolonged rains. The forecaster added that it is almost impossible to accurately predict the weather in advance and for such a long period, the forecast is 65-70 percent likely.