Average temperatures in October will be one to two degrees above normal. Warm weather was promised to the Russians at the Hydrometeorological Center, reports TASS…

Monthly precipitation in most of the European part is assumed to be around the multiyear average. In the Murmansk region, Karelia, in the north of the Arkhangelsk region, in the west of the Nenets Autonomous Okrug – more; in the east of Bashkiria and the Orenburg region – less than the norm.

In most of the Asian part of Russia, temperatures also seem to be a couple of degrees above average. It will be around the norm in the south of the Siberian Federal District, in Evenkia, the Turukhansk District of the Krasnoyarsk Territory, in the west of Yakutia, in Buryatia and the Trans-Baikal Territory.

Forecasters predict the least precipitation in the south of the Ural Federal District, in the Omsk and Novosibirsk regions, in the west of the Altai Territory, in the Irkutsk Region and Buryatia, in the north of Yakutia and in the Chukotka Autonomous Okrug. More precipitation will fall in the Amur Region, in the north of the Khabarovsk Territory and in the east of the Kamchatka Territory

Earlier, the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center, Roman Vilfand, promised that the Indian summer would continue in the European part of Russia at least until Monday, October 5. Daytime temperatures will reach 17 to 20 degrees and a lot of sun is expected.

The velvet season will remain on the Black Sea. So, in Gelendzhik and Sochi, 25 degrees are expected, on the Black Sea coast of Crimea – from 22 to 23 degrees, which is not typical for this time of year. However, the weather will be unstable and light rainfall is possible.