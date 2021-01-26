The scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center, Roman Vilfand, predicted a slow drop in temperature in the center of European Russia for the Russians. which starts on Thursday 28 February. His words convey RIA News…

As the forecaster explained, the cyclone and anticyclone resistance continues in this area. “By the end of the week, the pressure will decrease. Although the streams will be southern, they will carry air with them from the south-east, and not from the west, and this is the main thing, ”he said.

On Friday, January 29, zero to minus five degrees is expected. On Saturday, January 30, the temperature will be higher than normal by six seven degrees, on Sunday, January 31, by three to four degrees. According to Vilfand, the temperature will gradually decrease until the end of the month, but no clear weather is expected.

Earlier, Wilfand predicted record high temperatures in the center of European Russia in the last week of January. The forecaster explained that the heat comes from the air masses from the Mediterranean Sea and partly from the subtropics of the Atlantic.